The kids are back to school, buses are stopping on the roads, sports practices have begun and there is not enough time for much of anything to really get done. Be careful that you and your children don’t get so busy that there is no time for family or for God in your lives. It is much too easy to get exhausted because we did not allow time for the most important things in our lives: Our families and our Lord.
Many families traveled during last week’s three-day weekend: camping, visiting friends and family or just taking that last getaway before hitting the books. Thankfully, most in our area returned home safe and sound, but please pray for Chuck Benz and his family, as he was seriously injured when his truck rolled over on Interstate 44. It will take several weeks for him to recuperate.
The Helping Hand Club of Rader wishes to thank Greg and Shirley Reid for allowing us to have another bake sale at the Morgan Store. They also provided beverages to the gals throughout the day. Thanks also to Bessie Admire for baking so many German chocolate cakes for the event. The quilters closed the bake sale up around 1 p.m. with almost $1,000 added to their treasury. Funds are used to help families in distress in our area and to get quilting supplies for the club. A hearty thank you to the many who bring items to the club throughout the year. We donate to families and organizations. Because of so much flooding in the spring, we continue to tack quilts for Convoy of Hope.
On Friday morning the Rader Chattering Chicks converged on El Sombrero Restaurant in Lebanon for a delicious Mexican lunch. Those who came to chatter and plan for next month were Connie Kays, Barbara Rosenthal, Barbara Medlock, Mary B. Powell, Kay Jones, Becky Maroney, Patsy Boyd and Jim and Diane Whitwer. The first Friday in October we will be at Chen’s in Lebanon.
Kaylee and Lucas Goss, from Manhattan, Kansas, visited with Larry and Kathryn Langdon over the holiday weekend. Larry and Kathryn were at Immanuel Lutheran church in West Plains this Sunday helping with the annual fish fry.
Celebrating birthdays this week are Riley Rader, Heather Roddewig, Charles Lorence, Levi Henry, Farrell Terry, Michael Joy, Alexis Pulley, Braden Pulley, DoraLee Reid, Anna Whipple, Reuben Shivley, Beth Buttram, Ronnie Terry and Danny Cook.
Immanuel in Rader said goodbye to Pastor David Burge. He is going to Riesel, Texas. Pastor Andrew Bartholomew will be preaching next Sunday, and our new interim minister, Pastor Metzger, will be here on Sept. 22. Plan to attend services and give him a great welcome to Rader.
Eureka Methodist church enjoyed music by Piper Corle and Jensen Burns. They sang "This Little light of Mine." The sermon was on "Togetherness," and Pastor Brian Barker had the group break into four teams, grab a bag of marshmallows and toothpicks and head for the family center. There the team was supposed to work together to make a building using their sweet supplies. They could eat the leftovers! I am sure there were some interesting designs. After the service there was a business meeting and potluck lunch.
Looking ahead: Sept. 29 will be a potluck at Immanuel. Oct. 6 is Lutheran Women’s Missionary League Sunday, when Mite boxes will be collected. Oct. 13 is when all the families with a Rader in their ancestry will be at Immanuel for Mill Holler Days and blue shirt Sunday, where there will be a collection of nickels and dimes for a special project.
That’s all the news for this week. Pray, praise and give thanks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.