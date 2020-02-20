Snow, ice and rain again — “Oh, my.” Well, we may have been in single digits, temperature-wise this week, but a state record cold in 1905 was minus 40 in Warsaw, and Springfield was minus 22 — so, not so bad for February so far. Sunday was a beautiful day at 55 degrees.
Leona Medlock, Bertha Terry and Marjorie Welch had lunch at the Morgan Store. They said it was a busy place at noon. Dixie Leonard visited Leona twice this past week.
The Rev. Dr. David M. Benson was our pastor for Sunday. The sermon text was from Matthew 5:21-37, “Matters of the Heart.”
Celebrating birthdays this week are Gabe Reid, Wyatt Callaway, Lane Vestal, Houstin Nutt, Elyssa Rader, Cody Medlock, Hunter Wieneke, Paula Pulley, Quincy Vestal, Madison Young, Zadie Buttram, Alisa Stoner, Charles Medlock, Amy Wieneke, Jonathan Hine, Gwen Hendrix, Shelly Dill, Logan Studnicka, Emily Whipple, Jules Peirano and Lana Stancer, who is staying with us.
Doyle and Betty Stokes visited with Barb Medlock at Webco on Sunday. Barb is doing great.
The Valentine’s Day spaghetti dinner at Immanuel Rader was a great success, with around 50 or so attending. Donations collected went to the medical expenses for Kelly Staffstall. At the time of this writing, we have received news that Kelly has passed away. He was the son of Jim and Diane Whitwer of Niangua. He was 52 years old. Cards can be sent to PO Box 54, Niangua MO 65713. We offer our prayers for this family.
Sympathy and prayers for the family of Richard Dinwiddie, the Mackie family, the Bill Stanley family, the Edwina Ragsdale family and for Sue and Farris Robertson, as their daughter, Dana, passed away.
We also offer prayers for those who are going through treatments or tests: Ginger Norton, Angie Jones, Brenda Engelbrith and Lewis Rader.
God Bless You and Keep You in His Care
There are many things in life
That we cannot understand,
But we must trust God’s judgment
And be guided by his hand,
And all who have God’s blessing
Can rest safely in his care
For he promises safe passage
On the wings of faith and prayer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.