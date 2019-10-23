There were 17 members present for the Oct. 16 business meeting. The secretary received a call from Connie Harris to thank the club for the cards she has received.
Barb Medlock and Nina Walke will create and copy the secret pal forms for next year. President Leona asked for volunteers to help cut quilt blocks to make new quilts as we received some new material. Patsy Boyd and Connie Kays will be looking for help on that committee.
We were given the name of a large family that is in need of assistance. One club member will provide a deer for them. We will look for other food and financial donations to help them out.
Linda Davis and Barb Medlock went to the Senior Citizens chicken and fish fry. They were treated to a concert by the Inheritance Quartet. Linda reported that the Conway Senior Citizens is still in need of people to come for their lunches. The food is good and the company is, too, so take yourself out for lunch at the senior center and support this much-needed enterprise.
Betty Stokes was the hostess at this meeting. Nina Walke will be hostess for the Nov. 13 meeting. Linda Davis won the door prize.
