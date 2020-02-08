Saturday was opening day for Marshfield’s brand new coffee shop, the Prickly Cactus Coffee & Boutique, located 1100 Spur Drive, Suite 20. Here, owner Jessica Rezak serves customers, who were lined up all day for the shop’s debut.
Mail file photos by Karen Craigo
Guests sit and chat during the Prickly Cactus grand opening.
