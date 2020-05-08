Price

Howard "Butch" Price and Lynda "Kay" Price are celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary next week. In addition, Howard is also celebrating his 80th birthday. They will enjoy a "socially distant" celebration with their son, Wayne Price, and daughter, Pam Shockley, and their families. Friends and family are welcome to join the celebration by sending cards to 5993 J Road, Strafford MO 65757.

