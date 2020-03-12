While they might not have been experienced on the gridiron, that didn't deter students from their competitiveness during a powderpuff tournment Friday night on the R.A. Barr Stadium field in Marshfield.
That project, organized by Brennan Epsy, was just the start of the Marshfield High School Senior Projects over the weekend.
"I've always been into sports," said Epsy. "I play football at Marshfield High School, so I wanted the girls to get a chance to do that. I think it's pretty fun and it's not usual around here for girls to do that."
Epsy said there were about seven players to a team. Since they didn’t have enough for four teams, he noted that they organized it with juniors, seniors and sophomores, and the freshmen class played with the junior class. After game pitting the juniors against the sophomores, the winning team (junior class) faced off against the seniors. The winning team received a cake to share.
"It only took about an hour to set up everything on the field," said Epsy. "The project was a lot of fun, but it also was a way to benefit the CrossBridge Baptist Church youth groups in Marshfield. The money from this event will go to them. I've gone to that church my whole life, so I thought it would be good to help them."
For her senior project, Alissa McAnarney invited families to a Family Fun Night Saturday at Shook Elementary School. According to McAnarney, in the past, her father, James McAnarney, a physical education teacher at Shook Elementary, used to host a family fun night at the school for fifth graders and their families once every other month.
"Spending time together is important for me and my family," said McAnarney. "I thought more people should do it, and what better way than with a family fun night?"
The event included bowling, flag tag, football, basketball, nine square and other activities in the gym. According to McAnarney, the purpose of the project is to benefit families in the area.
"I think this is a way to get families out and bond with each other," said McAnarney.
On Sunday, an art fair was held in the Marshfield First Baptist Church Community Center. Participants could shop around nine different craft and art vendors, including a table of paintings created by senior Caitlyn Power, who organized the fair for her project.
"I am a painter, and I knew I wanted to do something with art," said Power. "I thought about doing an art fair. I also attend First Baptist Church in Marshfield and heard about the Forgotten Initiative, which helps foster children in the area."
Powers received both monetary donations and items to benefit the Forgotten Initiative of Webster County.
"I hope people get an appreciation of the crafts and art," said Power. "Not only that, but I hope they will support The Forgotten Initiative and foster children."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.