As citizens throughout the county wait for their turn to access the COVID-19 vaccine, drive-through testing resumes Monday, Jan. 25 at the Webster County Fairgrounds. The event is open to anyone, regardless of county of residency and does not require the presence of symptoms or a doctors note for testing.
“Right now we’re seeing about a 25% positivity rate… so about a quarter of every 100 people coming through these drive-through test clinics have positive results,” explained Scott Allen, emergency planner for the Webster County Health Unit.
“The positivity rate in Webster County is actually higher than the state average.”
Drive-through COVID tests will be administered from 9 to 11 a.m. on Jan. 25. Facemasks will also be available at no cost to those who need them.
“It’s important to remember that these tests are one-time assessments and will only show if you’re infected with COVID-19 at the time of the test,” he said. “For folks who are wearing their masks, socially distancing and being safe, we really appreciate it… everyday prevention measures should always be practiced, even after you’ve been tested.”
In addition to the drive-through clinics, no cost testing is available by appointment at the Fordland Clinic. Those who are unable to make the drive-through event and wish to be tested for COVID-19 can call the Webster County Health Unit at (417) 859-2532 or schedule an appointment directly through the Fordland Clinic by calling (417) 767-2273.
