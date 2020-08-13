Jordan Valley Community Clinic of Marshfield hosted its JV-4-Kids Back to School Pop Up Clinic Drive-Up Immunizations on Aug. 10.
The event took place in front of the Jordan Valley Community Health Center building in Marshfield.
"Usually we do a very large event," said Joanne Henry, clinic supervisor of Jordan Valley Community Health Center. “We do something with the health unit or we do something the entire week, but we're kind of keeping it small and to ourselves this year."
Henry said they had a normal medical and dental schedule inside the building for children. With the dental appointments, those are usually for six-month cleanings, according to Henry. The well-child checks are required for most kindergarteners to have before they can go to school.
"With immunizations, everyone has to keep up to date with those," said Henry.
After the appointments, children could pick five items from the school supplies provided by Jordan Valley and receive a ticket for a free ice cream from Get Whipped.
"We’ve had a good turnout today," said Lynsey Hicks, owner of Get Whipped. "A majority of my customers has been the kids, but I've had a few people drive in when they saw us here. I’m excited for the kids to get back to school, and I think they are, too. This immunization thing is just a part of the process, and if I can bring a smile on their face, then it's worth it."
