When the calendar reached Oct. 1, Halloween-lovers rejoiced. While COVID-19 has cancelled many fall festivities, several farms in Webster County are open for pumpkin patches and hayrides.
Hampton's Corn Maze kicked off their 13th season Friday, Sept. 18. Owners Larry and Evelyn Hampton announced that this year’s theme is derived from the fourth chapter of Matthew.
"We always have a religious theme for our corn maze. This year, it is Jesus at the edge of the Sea of Galilee, asking Simon and Peter to be fishermen of men instead of fishermen of fish," explained Evelyn.
Everything at the maze is open as usual this year, except for the pumpkin patch. However, this particular closure is not COVID related.
"We don't have a pumpkin patch. The deer have eaten the pumpkins and gourds up for the third year now. We call our farm the candy land," Evelyn laughed. "But we do have some pumpkins for sale in the barn. Come out, enjoy the fresh air and scenery and have fun!"
Hampton's Corn Maze is open through the first weekend of November.
Another farm and pumpkin patch can be found just down the highway in Conway, MO. Gunter Farms began their 20th season this past Friday, Oct. 2.
Gunter's offers fresh pumpkins, gourds, corn stalk bundles, straw bales and features an 8-acre corn maze. Lloyd and Jane Gunter operate the farm with the help of their son, David, his wife, Courtney and their three children.
"Due to COVID, we have had to scale back quite a bit compared to previous years. We don't have our zipline, giant slide, cornhole or hayrides, but we've added a few new games to make up for it," said Jane. "We basically aren’t doing anything that we cannot sufficiently sanitize."
They will be open through Oct. 31.
Mean Greens Farm in Seymour began their 3rd season on Saturday, Sept. 26, boasting their own unique maze, two large slides, a hay ride, giant Jenga and more.
"We have built an even bigger pipe slide this year -- last year it was only 6 foot and this year we’ve expanded it to 8 foot," explained Therrin Dickinson.
"We also have a new jungle gym and concessions complete with a picnic structure people can reserve for private parties."
Therrin and her husband, Matthew, own the farm with the help of their three daughters. The family grows the produce on their 80-acres throughout the spring and summer to prepare for the fall season.
"We considered not opening because of everything that's gone on, but when it comes down to it people are ready to get out and do things," Therrin explained. "It's easy to social distance outside so we wanted to provide a place for kids to be kids and families to have fun safely."
The farm is open through November first.
