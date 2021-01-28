Marshfield’s MM 103 Exit of I-44 is seeing a lot of new traffic, both by car and foot. Crews are steadily working on a pedestrian trail which goes around both roundabouts on each side of the interchange and travels up and around the new stretch of highway CC.
“I think this is a great addition and 2021 is going to be really exciting… watching it all tie together is exciting,” said Sam Rost. “With all the new additions Marshfield has had in that area, it’s going to be really pretty coming down that corridor.”
The new addition is a multi-purpose pedestrian trail that’s 10 feet wide. It’s meant for walking, running, biking and anything else patrons can think of to enjoy their time outside.
“The portions of the trail that are completed can be used now,” he said. “If everything shakes out right, the overall plan is to have that trail open and a section of the trail on Elm Street. that goes back to the school. I’m hopeful that five years from now that trail will connect all the way to the school.”
According to Rost, there is money allotted within the 2021 budget to go ahead and pave Elm Street and extend the pedestrian trail all the way from Hubble Drive to the new stretch of CC.
“I think being able to tie all of that into Patriot Park would be a pretty big deal,” Rost explained. “It’s not part of any kind of approved plan, it hasn’t even been discussed yet by the board, but from the admin side of it we’ve done a little bit of leg work up front to try to get some traction. Just imagine that gateway and having a trail like that that ties into a sidewalk system down by the school…”
Another detail which will need to be addressed as the trail grows is the concept of lighting for the walkway. As of now, the most well-lit areas of the trail remain around the 103 overpass.
“There’s no approved plan as far as lighting goes, obviously it would be wonderful if it was all lit,” Rost said. “But it wasn’t within the budget to take care of this time.”
While the extensions of the trail are not part of any official plans at this time, Rost believes further sidewalk improvements and expansions would help with navigating the developing area of the city.
“Several years ago we did the Safe Routes to School sidewalk program which used enhancement grants at the time, but it allowed us to put in several feet of sidewalk,” he explained. “The board also approved several dollars this year for some sidewalk improvements… and I think if we could get a network like that together it would do big things for foot traffic.”
