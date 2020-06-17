The Marshfield Board of Alderman unanimously approved an extended parade route at their meeting Thursday. The Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the parade each year, has set the theme as "Peace, Love & the 4th of July." The parade's extra-long route begins near the intersection of Blinn and North Locust Streets, proceeds south then west to circle the Webster County Courthouse and finally proceeds back east along East Madison before heading north to conclude on the corner of Elm and Julian Streets. The parade route is nearly twice as long as in a normal year, but out of caution for the COVID-19 pandemic, this route allows many opportunities for people to watch from their vehicles and avoid a large concentration of fellow spectators. More information on parade plans will be included in next week's edition of The Mail.
