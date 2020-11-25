The American Legion gathered Tuesday, Nov. 17 for their monthly meeting. This meeting honored years of Legion service to several members, recognized the previous Post Commander for the local American Legion Post 142 and performed multiple flag ceremonies.
Several members of Post 142 were presented with certificates to note their years of service with the Legion. Mike Yates was honored for a dedicated standing of 45 years of service along with Barbara Ehlers (30 years), Kenneth Gaeke (25 years), David Diehl (24 years) and Roy Phillips (20 years).
Newly elected Post Commander Steve Gill also presented his predecessor, John Means, with a plaque for his service as Commander of Post 142.
According to Gill, the local American Legion chapter needs to grow its membership to support the grassroots organization the Legion started out as.
He says the way to do this is to strongly exhibit the four pillars the American Legion was built on: Veterans Affairs & Rehabilitation, National Security, Americanism, and Children & Youth.
“I was just elected Post Commander about three months ago and we’re trying to get younger members involved specifically,” Gill said. “Because of the pandemic, naturally, we had to shut down a lot of things especially at the beginning of the year.”
“We’re using the rest of the year to form committees and then I want to get younger veterans and more female veterans involved. These are going to be the people that jump in and take this on and to re-engage the legion back in the community.”
The American Legion support child and youth programs to help mold what it describes as our future leaders. Post 142 also places flags at area cemeteries and the square, supports the Webster County Veterans Memorial Association, disposes of retired flags and supports Boys State.
“We fully support veterans and their families, but we’re also really proud to support our young men learning about legislation and our government, which is why we support a trip to Boys State at Missouri State University each year,” Gill said.
“Of course, it didn’t happen this year of course because of the pandemic, but we do love when we get to do that. It’s so important to the young men of Webster County,” said American Legion member, Jim Page.
Page added that the local American Legion is relied on for many things around town and members are crucial to the success of the post.
“We have to be very active right now as far as veterans that are in need,” explained Page. “We’ve had instances where someone –– a veteran has even been traveling through our area and they’ve come into the post stranded –– they ran out of gas and food money on the road home… so we’ve helped them out.”
The American Legion meets every third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. Post 142 meets 920 Cedarbrook, located at the intersection of South Elm Rd. and Cedarbrook.
Those interested in joining the American Legion should make contact with the local chapters Facebook page, American Legion Post 142, for more information on qualifications and dues. Monthly chapter dues for Post 142 are currently $45 per month.
“We’ll have another meeting on Dec. 2, we hope to see some fresh new faces and grow our organization,” said Gill.
“We need to engage with our past members, present members and also recruit new younger members who can help lead us into 2021 and beyond.”
