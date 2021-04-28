Monday night's Rogersville Board of Alderman meeting included discussion on the project that is set to spruce up the Community Park.
The project is set to remove gravel from within and separate the primary slide area, replacing the gravel with mulch in an effort that should allow for safer play. It will also create a trail by way of a concrete sidewalk that will connect to both the park pavilion and its parking lot.
In recent weeks, a request for proposal went out on the project for contractors to submit a bid on the work. At the meeting, city administrator Chad Bybee revealed that only bid had been received.
At a February meeting, it was discussed that estimates for the project came back at somewhere in the range of $50,000 to $55,000. At that meeting, the board discussed pricing and that the public works department could perform groundwork but was operating on a skeleton crew, at which point the Board determined it would get a drawing from its engineer, which was presented at the most recent meeting.
Funding for the project is by some extent set to come from the Storm Water and Park Tax passed a few years ago, but discussion centered on roughly a $20,000 gap between planned spending from the city.
Rogersville Friends of the Park committed the entirety of its funds –– $10,000 –– to the efforts. In addition, a Bandit 5K is taking place on June 12 that starts and ends at the park, and proceeds will go towards the project.
Alderman Jack Cole expressed hesitation about allocating any more money out of the aforementioned tax, saying that the next money to come out of that earmarking needs to be for stormwater issues.
While Alderman Crystal Fore noted she wasn't concerned about where the money was going to come from, she said it was "sad to see the increase from what we thought [the project] was going to be.
Several lifelines to bridge the gap were presented. Federal funds that are particularly restricted to infrastructure could be put toward the sidewalk, according to Bybee, that could allocate around $4,000. It was mentioned that a grant from the National Association of Realtors could also provide another $5,000. Bybee also said that he believed that there was a vendor in town that would make a donation to take away from some of the costs.
Andy Killingsworth of American Paving was formally recognized at the meeting for work performed to the basketball posts and goals. When the basketball court was resurfaced and the south side fence came down to accommodate equipment to do so, the goal, already "fairly bent up," had to come down.
The city would have had to pay to put the post up, and it was acknowledged that the goals "weren't the nicest," but American Paving took care of replacing the equipment by way of donation.
Ultimately, there were hopes of another bid and the issue was tabled for further discussion.
In new business, the resignation of Alderman Marjorie Gelz was accepted, and a motion was passed on a bill for an ordinance to establish a procedure on disclosing potential conflicts of interest.
Extended debate was also had on the waterline extension proposal, which also revolved around the ownership of American Made General Store, which has several locations in Arkansas. The owner is interested in bringing a new location to Rogersville and wants to connect to city water –– and chip in a portion for the project to take place –– and the project would extend water availability down Redbud Street to Chicory Road and north to U.S. 60. Bybee said the projected cost would be $150,000 to complete, and that the American Made store could bring somewhere in the area of $36,000 of sales tax revenue, while simultaneously being viewed as a good investment of city funds to extend the line and the sales tax base. The building would have to be completed in June and be open, with operational water, by Oct. 1.
Bybee added that what the city doesn't want to do is build businesses in that area and those businesses don't wish to annex because that would result in a loss, mentioning that dangling a carrot with the water line and service only helps.
Mayor Jon Hill said he thought it made sense and opens up more development in that direction, but Fore called the "ifs" of the finances concerning –– as was putting significant funds into going east while knowing that sewer can't be provided in the near future –– while Cole, and others, seemed to express a desire for a contract for commitment to annex with the city.
Logan-Rogersville Fire Chief Rich Stirts spoke on other components of the decision on K-Rog Wildcat TV, adding, “It extends fire protection down in that area. Some folks will get a little bit of a break on fire protection insurance rate by extending that water line down to Chicory. It makes for easier access if we have to tank water and go from here to there."
