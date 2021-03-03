For Thank A Farmer Week, the Webster County Farm Bureau recognized five community food pantries in Webster County on Feb. 25, outside the local Farm Bureau office in Marshfield.
A $200 check was presented to each food pantry, including Niangua Community Food Pantry, Kings Food Pantry, Seymour; Four County Thrift Store, Elkland; Webster County Food Pantry, Marshfield; and Safe Haven Food Pantry, Fordland and Rogersville.
"It's nice to be able to highlight these folks and the work they do all year long,” said Bill Messick of the Webster County Farm Bureau. "They are appreciated more than they know. They are on the battle line front and it is not always fun, but the amount of food and things they can get for $1 is amazing. We as a county appreciate them."
According to the Missouri Farm Bureau, Thank A Farmer Week is a time to celebrate the abundance of food, fuel and fiber produced by the American farmer. During the week, county Farm Bureau volunteers give back to their local communities in various ways. It is coordinated by the Missouri Farm Bureau Promotion and Education Committee.
