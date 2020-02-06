Bi-weekly columnist Robert M. "Bob" Anderson of Seymour died Friday.
Anderson, who wrote the Sporting Goods 101 column every other week in The Mail, was a retired military veteran and an employee of Orscheln Farm and Home store in Marshfield at the time of his passing.
His final column appears elsewhere on this page in today's issue of The Mail.
