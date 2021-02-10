The Webster Electric Cooperative Foundation presented two grants through its Operation Round-Up program Thursday night.
The first recipient, the Webster County Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4101 in Marshfield, received $6,086.64 for upgrades to its kitchen area.
"We're going to buy new kitchen equipment," said Todd Clark, commander of VFW Post 4101. "The first Saturday of every month, pre-COVID and hopefully once numbers go down, we'll pick up the first Saturday breakfast again. We host a community breakfast on the first Saturday of every month. It's free to the community. We do accept donations, but we don't ask for it."
Clark said they are going to purchase a new flat top grill, a oven, refrigerator and water heater for the kitchen.
"We would not be able to do any of that without this grant, so we are grateful to the Webster Electric Foundation for it," he said.
The Niangua Fire Protection District was the second recipient of the grant, in the amount of $10,000. Niangua Fire Chief Shawn Ricks spoke on behalf of the fire protection district. He said they will use the funds to purchase an insulated steel door for the station. He added the grant will help with the heating and cooling insulation to the station's doors.
"Our own station, built back in 1978, has the original doors on it, non-insulated," he said. "We know how the kids are on gravel and they like to spin the tires, but our walk-in doors and our glass door pay a price for that, so we're going with an insulated steel door."
The district will also purchase one-thousand feet of two and a half inch fire hose. Ricks said a two and a half inch fire house is what they use out on the rural fires, but they have to stretch a long ways to pump water from truck to truck.
"It takes a large diameter hose to get it there," he said. "Right now, we run on about 500 feet. ISO requires us to have 500 feet per pumper. We have two pumpers, but we have one pumper that doesn't have any hose on it, so we're going to build a hose on this truck, which will be an asset to our community and to our trucks."
The grants are made possible through Webster Electric Foundation's Operation RoundUp, through which customers round their utility bill to the nearest dollar every month.
