Four 15-year-olds have their chance to shine this summer in Las Vegas, Nevada, after qualifying to attend the Junior Nationals Gold tournament.
The Marshfield team, consisting of David Holtschneider, Sam Holtschneider, Walter Totten and Tucker Gray, each qualified for the tournament in July. According to the United States Bowling Congress, the Junior Gold Championships is an annual national tournament for the top male and female youth bowlers in the United States competing in eight divisions.
"This is the team's second year to bowl together," said Rissa Gray, Tucker’s mother. "Their team name is Flaco Diablos. This name shows the boys’ sense of humor. The boys have each earned college scholarship money for the past two years."
This year, an anticipated amount of scholarship money to be awarded is over $325,000.00, according to Gray, who said the scholarship money from all of their tournaments will accumulate in their SMART account until graduation.
In 2019, the Flacco Diablos placed second in the Missouri State Youth tournament in their division and placed first in their division at the Springfield City tournament in January.
"The kids just got together and started bowling," said Gray. "They bowl every Saturday in Springfield and at least once a month travel to a tournament. Typically these tournaments are in the St. Louis area."
All members of the team have qualified to go to junior nationals gold tournament, which will be held in Las Vegas. According to Gray, each team member had to qualify as an individual. This is a select group of kids from across the United States that will be competing in this tournament.
"The team will bowl roughly 60 plus games during the week we are in Vegas," said Gray. "They are trying to do some fundraising to help with travel expenses."
Juanita Holtschneider, coach of the Marshfield team, said she has seen them progress throughout their bowling experience and believes the tournament will be a great opportunity to build their skills.
"These boys have played football, basketball, baseball and more recently golf," said Holtschneider. "It wasn't until bowling was introduced to them that they all seemed to find their niche. They have taken to it like sponges. They want to learn everything about the game."
In addition to acquiring new skills, the team has a chance to win a scholarship. Eight winners, one boy and one girl from each of the four Junior Gold Championship divisions will be awarded $500 scholarships in 2020 through the Dan Keegan Scholarship. Logo Infusion, a family-owned business that offers dye-sublimated bowling jerseys, presents the scholarships in honor of the late Dan Keegan, father of Logo Infusion’s founder Ken Keegan, who was a lifetime model railroad enthusiast and battled cancer twice, according to the Logo Infusion website. The scholarship annually recognizes eight USBC Youth bowlers for their community involvement and academic achievements.
"Once they learned that there is a college scholarship money to be earned, the team’s desire to get better increased," said Holtschneider. "There are several colleges and universities in the country that have collegiate bowling and also offer full-ride scholarships. The coaches that run the collegiate programs spend a great deal of time watching the kids that compete in not only local and regional tournaments, but also at the national level. They offer instruction and guidance to the participants and then reach out periodically to invite the participants to Collegiate Camps. Two of the four members attended Shocker Camp at Wichita State in the summer of 2019."
The Junior Gold Championships will be held July 10-18 at the Orleans Convention Center in Las Vegas.
