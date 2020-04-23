It's an idea that came to organizers very suddenly, but it has come together in a flash: This weekend, the Missouri Cherry Blossom Festival Home Edition will be convening on Facebook.
This Friday and Saturday, panels and interviews will be shared on the festival's Facebook page, and these will include some of the panels and events that had been planned for this year's event. Festival chair Nicholas Inman told The Mail that organizers were feeling rather bereft about missing out on the festival for the first time since its founding in 2006 — another temporary casualty of COVID-19 — and that's how the idea of the festival's "Home Edition" came into being. "At least we get to feel connected in some way, even if it’s long distance," Inman said.
On Sunday, Inman got the idea to go virtual with the festival. When he spoke to The Mail on Monday, he said, "Last night when I began contacting people, they said, 'Yes! Yes!'"
As a bonus, some presidential descendants who have not been able to attend the festival in recent years are able to attend virtually, and Inman regards that as a special benefit of the online version of the event.
In a video on the festival Facebook page, Inman notes, "We were heartbroken to have to cancel this year's Cherry Blossom Festival."
Through the online edition, interviews and panels will come right to would-be attendees’ homes, and photos from festivals of years past will also be shared on the site.
"This is not the same as gathering in person, but at least we’ll be able to meet virtually," he said.
The name of the Facebook page is "Missouri Cherry Blossom Festival in Marshfield, MO." A schedule of events will be posted there soon.
"I'm kind of new to Zoom," said Inman of the web conferencing site, "but we’re working out the details."
