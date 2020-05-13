The Webster County Health Unit announced one new case of COVID-19 in the county on Friday. Identifying information was not provided, but the patient is located in the western part of the county and is medically quarantined at home.
Possible public exposure from the patient was determined to have occurred at the Walmart store located at Glenstone and Kearney on May 3 around noon. The patient was asymptomatic at the time.
Additionally, the Springfield Greene County Health Department reported that a resident of Greene County who tested positive for COVID-19 dined at El Patron in Seymour on May 5 around 11:15 a.m.
Terre Banks, administrator of the Webster County Health Unit, told The Mail that several more cases had been medically cleared from the county’s 16 total cases. One of the cases cleared was the patient who had been hospitalized.
Testing available Friday
The Webster County COVID-19 Task Force has organized a drive-through COVID-19 mobile testing clinic starting at 9 a.m. Friday at the Webster County Fairgrounds, 614 N. Marshall, Marshfield.
Testing is by appointment and doctor’s order/referral only; however, between the hours of 10 and 11 a.m.,walk-ins will be accepted. If you do not have a primary care provider (PCP), you may call any of the Marshfield clinics of CoxHealth, Jordan Valley, Mercy or OCH Wellpointe to get signed up as a new patient and then get an order/referral. Also, as a walk-in, there will be a provider available on-site to assess, screen and provide the order for testing.
Those who are wanting to be tested will need to speak with a PCP to get an order/referral. The order must be faxed to the Marshfield Jordan Valley office at 859-2432 prior to testing day. The COVID-19 nasal swab will be the only test available.
The Health Unit notes that with the relaxation on criteria for testing, as well as the addition of new related symptoms, those who have one or more of the following symptoms would be eligible for testing: Fever of 100.4 or greater, sore throat, vomiting, cough, nausea, loss of taste, diarrhea, loss of appetite, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.
At the mobile test site, people will be tested from the convenience of their car by medical professionals. Participants should bring a picture ID, and minors should be accompanied by a parent/guardian. Those who have insurance are asked to have that information readily available. At this time, there is no charge for the nasal swab test for those who are uninsured. The lab is waiving the test fee and billing the government under the CARES Act until funding is no longer available.
If you have any questions related to the actual mobile clinic, call Marshfield Jordan Valley at 859-2400, ext. 2010 or the Webster County Health Unit at 859-2532.
