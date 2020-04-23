During the week of April 5-12, Stevens assisted other doctors at New York-Presbyterian Queens, a community teaching hospital affiliated with Weill Cornell Medicine, serving Queens and metro New York residents.
"The group Damien works with in Kansas City was asked to come and help," said Jenalee Stevens, sister of Damien. "Damien said he needed to do this. He kind of thought about it for a couple days and then decided he would do it. He bought his airline ticket and left Sunday."
Stevens arrived at the hospital Monday morning, April 6, around 7 a.m. By Wednesday and Thursday, the number of coronavirus patients in New York skyrocketed from 200 to 18,279. During his time there, Stevens saw 30 to 40 patients per day, including ICU and non-COVID patients on the floor level.
"Damien had to walk a mile and a half to work and then walk a mile and a half back to the hotel," said Jenalee. "He said they did have enough ventilators and gloves. The main shortage was health care providers, including nurses and respiratory therapists."
Stevens worked about 13 hour days throughout the week. While he wasn't compensated for the hospital service and bought his own airline ticket, his food and hotel room were covered. Jenalee said she tried to keep in contact with him whenever she could.
"With all this going on, I tried not to bother him," said Jenalee. "I would try to text him, though, and make sure he was OK. In events like this, you want your loved ones to be safe. I know I didn't want Damien to go, and I asked him if they could send someone else, but I know deep down he really wanted to help those people."
Stevens, a pulmonary critical care physician at the University of Kansas Hospital, has been a doctor for 21 years and graduated from the University of Missouri — Kansas City (UMKC) in 1993. Although she couldn't recall any instances that inspired Stevens to pursue the medical field, Jenalee said their other brother, Stacy, who is also a medical doctor, could have played a part in that.
"I don't know if Damien saw his older brother doing that and followed in his footsteps," said Jenalee. "I'm not sure if he always wanted to be one, but he’s very smart and studied hard. It's kind of funny to me that two of my four brothers ended up becoming doctors."
On Sunday, April 12, Stevens flew back in from Kansas City. He is quarantined for the next two weeks, but is currently on call, helping patients via video technology. Regarding Damien, she said, "I'm super proud of him. I'm proud of all of my family and thankful to see them serve others."
