Auction organizer Desiree Young (center) presents a particularly scrumptious looking pie while auctioneer Hoover Case (left) ratchets up the bid and Justin Cron (right) lends a hand. This annual pie auction, which took place during the intermission of Saturday night’s demolition derby, reportedly raised over $1,600 for the Webster County Victim Assistance office here in Marshfield thanks to the generous hearts and hungry stomachs of many area residents who attended and bid.
