In the ice storm of 2007, Marshfield Fire Chief Michael Taylor said they dealt with several cases of carbon monoxide (CO) exposure.
"During the ice storm back in 2007, we had a lot of people, because of the situation going on outside, put their generators that they were using to power their house and their heat in their basements," said Taylor. "That caused some serious CO issues."
It's relatively common for the Marshfield Fire Protection District to get CO calls, especially during the winter months, according to Taylor.
"If you're going to heat your house with an alternate source, make sure it’s safe and that it doesn’t emit carbon monoxide,” said Taylor. “If you’re going to use a generator, make sure you keep it outdoors because they will generate large amounts of carbon monoxide quickly.”
When CO detectors go off, Taylor said they will respond to those calls, but at this time, they do not provide detectors to the public.
“There hasn’t been any grants for that,” said Taylor. “Honestly, detectors are pretty expensive, especially if you get a good unit, so it hasn’t been something we’ve been able to do thus far. Not to say that it won’t be a possibility in the future, but right now, we’re not offering them to the public.”
Since CO is colorless and odorless, it makes it difficult to know if it’s inside a residence, according to Taylor. However, he said the fire district has a “Sense It” meter to help them with CO detection.
“The detector we have allows us to go in and test homes and equipment for the presence of carbon monoxide,” said Taylor. “If someone’s alarm goes off, the first thing we want to know is if it’s inside the home. Again, we can’t see it or smell it. If it’s inside the home, we try to identify where it’s coming from and what particular appliance, so we can get it shut down.”
Taylor said they’ve have two fire trucks that carry the CO “Sense It” detectors in them. They cover how to use the detectors during the CO training in October at the Marshfield Fire Station.
“We train fire personnel about incidents involving CO,” said Taylor. “We do start with the basics, like what CO is and what it does, the signs and symptoms of people who have been exposed to CO, how to detect CO and other components.”
Taylor explained the earliest symptom of a person exposed to CO includes headache, fatigue, shortness of breath, lightheadedness, nausea and vomiting. Later symptoms include confusion, disorientation, loss of muscular coordination, loss of consciousness and a cherry red skin tone (as a very late sign), according to Taylor.
The causes of CO exposure can come from many sources, including furnaces, fireplaces and other fuel-fired heating or cooking appliances. With furnaces, their exhaust duct work can become plugged or dislodged, causing CO in the home, according to Taylor.
“Sometimes, there are internal problems with the furnace, such as a cracked combustion chamber inside of furnace that can cause CO to be sent into the vents within your home,” said Taylor. “Similar situation with a fireplace, if the flu gets plugged up, then it can put CO into your home. Malfunctioning gas water heaters can cause CO because of an internal issue or if the exhaust becomes dislodged or plugged up.”
Taylor added, “We do see this occasionally, as people will get up in the morning and want to warm up their cars. They’ll do that before taking them out of the garage. Obviously, if you do that with the door down you’re going to create yourself a dangerous situation very fast. Even with it in the garage, especially with winds, you can end up with a problem, so you shouldn’t warm your vehicle inside the garage. The best case scenario is pull the vehicle out of the garage and warm it.”
If the CO detector goes off or someone suspects CO in their home, Taylor said to call 911 and go outdoors until the fire protection district clears the home.
