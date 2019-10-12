The Juanita Day Garden Club of Niangua has made their selection for October 2019 Yard of the Month recognition. Don and Tami Scheetz of Amity Road, east of Niangua, are the winners. Their property has been handed down through generations, and the rustic old barn plus lawn and landscape are lovingly cared for.
