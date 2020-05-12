SPRINGFIELD — OATS Transit’s southwest Missouri region has resumed its regular transportation service.
In following social distancing requirements, bus seating is reduced to approximately 30% of normal capacity. OATS asks for riders' patience with schedulers and drivers as they navigate unprecedented and challenging hurdles to accommodate thousands of customers across their 17-county region.
Extra precautions will be in place to ensure the safety of everyone on board the buses:
· Riders are asked to wear masks/face coverings while on board the bus to reduce the spread of germs.
· Riders should refrain from riding the bus if experiencing a fever or other forms of sickness.
· Riders should continue to follow social distancing measures while on board the bus, including allowing extra space between fellow passengers when feasible.
· Drivers will be cleaning the buses on a routine basis.
OATS Transit service in southwest Missouri is available through advanced reservations by calling the Springfield office at 887-9272 or 800-770-6287. Schedules can be found online at www.oatstransit.org (just click on the “Bus Schedules” tab to find your county).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.