February 1 marked 50 years for OATS Transit , a nationwide leader in rural public transportation systems.
It started out with only three vehicles and five drivers serving eight counties. Now, it has grown to 87 Missouri counties. Webster County is just one of them that utilizes the OATS Transit services.
While the OATS Transit originally started out for seniors, the organization has changed it to where anyone can ride a bus.
In February 2018, the Webster County OATS Transit received a grant in the amount of $10,000 from the Webster Electric Foundation for the purpose of purchasing the new bus. OATS has committees in each county made up of volunteers who raise money to help purchase the buses. Each county committee helps pay for a bus every five years.The Webster County OATS Transit service offers transportation on the following days:
To Springfield from Seymour, Fordland, Rogersville: first and third Tuesday each month
Marshfield, Elkland, Niangua: first and third Thursday of each month
To Marshfield from Seymour, Fordland, Rogersville: 4th Thursday each month
To Lebanon: 2nd Thursday each month
Rogersville in town: Monday – Friday
Rogersville Area to Seymour food bank: 4th Thursday each month
Seymour in town: Tuesday, Thursday
Marshfield in town: Monday-Friday
Niangua, Elkland to Marshfield: 1st & 3rd Friday
Marshfield/Springfield Employment Transportation: Monday-Friday
S Webster/Springfield Employment Transportation: Monday-Friday
S Webster/Marshfield Employment Transportation: Monday-Friday
To schedule a ride in Webster County call the Springfield OATS Transit Office at 800-770-6287.
The company will have an official celebration in late September 2021.
