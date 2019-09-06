SPRINGFIELD — OACAC Weatherization is seeking applicants in Webster County.
Weatherization is a free service for renters and homeowners who qualify, and may include insulation of attic, floors and walls; weather stripping; repairs to doors and windows; gas heating systems and appliances tested for safety and efficiency and repaired if necessary; and air sealing.
Applicants must meet the 2019 income guidelines, based on a household income below 200% of the poverty level:
Size of family unit Income threshold
1 $24,980
2 $33,820
3 $42,660
4 $51,500
5 $60,340
6 $69,180
7 $78,020
8 $86,860
The U.S. Department of Energy’s Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) was created in 1976 to assist low-income families who lack resources to invest in energy efficiency. WAP is available in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Native American tribes, and U.S. Territories.
In 2018, OACAC weatherized 163 homes in the Ozarks. Benefits include reduced energy usage; increased energy efficiency of the home; long-term energy savings; and possibly a safer, healthier living environment. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, weatherized households save an average of $283 annually on utility costs.
Those interested in an application can call 865-7797 or visit https://oac.ac/weatherization.
