The Webster County Neighborhood Center of the Ozarks Area Community Action Commission (OACAC) will offer a free, online class on family budgeting on Sept. 9. The class is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Interested persons can register on the OACAC Facebook page or through the Neighborhood Center.
For more information, call the Neighborhood Center at 859-4589.
