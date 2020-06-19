The steel structure across from Fraker Funeral Funeral Home in Marshfield is only the framework of what will become the new Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation (OACAC) Head Start Program facility.
The building will include space for two classrooms for Head Start (3-5-year-olds) and future space for two Early Head Start classrooms (birth to 3-year-olds), along with two playgrounds, one for preschool children and one for infant-toddlers.
"The facility was designed to exceed the minimum regulations for health and safety from both the Office of Head Start and Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) Section for Child Care Regulation (SCCR)," said Kimberly Shinn-Brown, Head Start program director. "It will provide space for high quality teacher-child interactions that support optimal growth and development."
The facility will have about 8,000 square feet total, according to Shinn-Brown. Currently, OACAC has a Head Start Program on Spur Drive in Marshfield.
"We have been in that place since 1998," said Shinn-Brown. "Wayne and Margaret Bigg were the previous owners of that building on the Spur before Destiny Church purchased it in 2018. With the new facility, it will serve the same number of children in our current facility, which is about 40."
The decision to construct a new building began about two years ago when OACAC had an opportunity to increase the hours of service for Head Start children. In the early fall of 2018, OACAC Head Start looked into community assessment data, in hopes of expanding the hours of service for preschool children in the 10-county service area, according to Shinn-Brown.
"When the Office of Head Start offered programs the opportunity to apply for funds to increase the number of hours of service for children, OACAC Head Start applied under Condition 4: Head Start programs operating double session variations with less than 45 percent of total center-based slots at 1,020 hours, and proposing to convert part-day, double-session variations to single sessions," said Shinn-Brown.
In Marshfield, OACAC proposed to convert the existing part-day, double-session model that served a group of 17 children in the morning from 8:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday in September through mid-May and a different group of 17 children in the afternoon from noon to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday during that same period.
"The part-day model offered preschool children 455 contact hours in classrooms," said Shinn-Brown. "The expanded-hours model in the new facility will serve 17 children in each of two classrooms and will operate 6.5 hours per day, five days a week, September through mid-May, which will provide 1,105 contact hours in classrooms."
Shinn-Brown said the Early Childhood Learning & Knowledge Center (ECLKC) provides research about the impact of dosage (frequency/intensity/quality) on child outcomes.
"Head Start's mission is to promote the school readiness of young children from low-income families," said Shinn-Brown. "Research suggests that having high-quality, full school day and full school year care is particularly important for low-income children to succeed in kindergarten and beyond."
With the property on Highway A, Shinn-Brown said OACAC Head Start worked with local investors from whom the program leases other spaces to identify potential sites for the new facility. Shinn-Brown said the program and its investors were unable to find existing space that could be easily retrofitted to meet the program’s needs for classroom space, playground space and parking.
"After looking at numerous parcels of land, OACAC and its investors found the property at Commerce Road and Highway A," said Shinn-Brown. "It checked all the boxes: good location for program visibility, enough space for the building footprint, playgrounds and parking, and acceptable soil for good drainage. The investors purchased the property and, together with OACAC, worked out the floor plan and site layout with the help of a local architect team."
OACAC Head Start and its investors are in the process of constructing a similar facility in Buffalo.
"That space will serve 34 to 40 preschoolers and eight infant-toddlers, with future space for eight more infant-toddlers," said Shinn-Brown. "The layouts of the buildings are nearly identical."
While it has caused some delays on progress, Shinn-Brown said the weather shouldn't be an issue once the building is enclosed and under roof.
"OACAC Head Start hopes to have the building completed by December with plans to move into the new space over its winter break in late December," said Shinn-Brown.
