OACAC Head Start is now accepting applications for its Head Star program for enrollment beginning in September.
Head Start is a school readiness program serving children who are 3-5 years old, and it prepares children and their families for success in school. Children participate in a variety of educational activities. The Head Start program is designed to support the healthy growth and development of children and to support parents in their roles as the child’s first and most important teacher.
Head Start provides medical and dental referrals, preventative health and dental assistance, screening and referrals, including developmental, language, mental health, nutrition, speech, inclusion of children with disabilities and nutritious meals.
Bus transportation is available based on bus routes and schedules for half-day. Transportation assistance is also available for families to attend Head Start activities. Head Start invites children with disabilities to participate in all aspects of the program. Full-day, extended-day or half-day sessions are available. Families who meet income guidelines and whose children are 3 years old are eligible to apply. Homeless children and those in foster care automatically qualify.
OACAC Head Start is located in the 10-county area including Barry, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Greene, Lawrence, Polk, Stone, Taney and Webster counties. Early Head Start is available in some areas.
For moer information, visit www.oac.ac or call the Webster County OACAC office at 859-4589.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.