The Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation (OACAC) has teamed up with the Webster County University of Missouri Extension to host the Healthy Habits Initiative.
The second class will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. March 4 at the Webster County OACAC Neighborhood Center, 50 York Drive Suite 8, Marshfield. This is a quarterly Life Skills series designed to educate families about making healthy changes, nutrition and gardening.
"We do a Community Needs Assessment every three years," said Sara Villines, family resource specialist. "It seems like every year a need for access to healthy affordable food options is reflected as an issue, so this is our way of bringing more awareness to an underserved population about the financial and health benefits of gardening and fresh vegetable as well as information on how to use and prepare these items so they do not go to waste."
The first class was held in October, according to Villines.
"We use produce from Towers Garden in the OACAC office, but we wanted to get it out to the community and educate them about it," she said.
With the Tower Garden, Villines said, "It is nice and we are still learning how to work with it, but we have been able to grow some produce from it."
The next two classes will be from 1 to 3 p.m. May 11 and Aug. 10.
