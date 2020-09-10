The Webster County Library is celebrating Library Card Sign-Up month this September.
The awareness month has been held annually since 1987 by the American Library Association, while libraries nationwide dedicate this time to encouraging all children to sign up for their own library card.
The school year looks different for many families in our community, and the public library can be utilized perhaps now more than ever. Webster County Library public services spokeswoman Krista Jackson said, "A library card is one of the most unused free tools a person can have in their wallet. The world at your fingertips is kind of what it boils down to."
The public library offers so much more than just books. With a library card, patrons will have access to free Wi-Fi, movies, audiobooks, copying and printing, educational apps and more.
"Even if someone does have Wi-Fi or a printer at home, if it goes down or their printer runs out of ink, they can come in and do that for free," Jackson said. "Of course a lot of people can come in and use a lot of services with us for free. But having a library card gives people a little bit of ownership in this library. This is their library and we want people to feel that ownership."
Library patrons can access additional services online. “We have online resources such as EBSCOHost and Learning Express and even for toddlers, we have Tumblebooks which has literacy resources and more that are accessible for free via our website," said Jackson.
The library has also partnered with Driving-Tests.org, a company dedicated to driver safety and education, to offer free Department of Motor Vehicles practice tests to library patrons.
Whether library-goers are furthering their own education, learning to drive, looking to enhance their homeschool experience, or simply needing a learning aid in addition to public school resources, a library card can be a helpful tool.
A patron’s first library card is free at the Webster County Library, located at 219 W. Jackson St., Marshfield. Applicants will need to bring a valid photo ID and proof of physical address to fill out an application.
If an applicant is 16 or under, they must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to sign the form. Cards expire after one year and can be renewed with current information. Lost cards can be replaced for a $2 fee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.