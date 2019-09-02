This week's Nonprofit Spotlight features the Webster County Victim Assistance Program.
The WCVAP provides advocacy, resources, referrals and shelter services to victims of violent crimes in Webster County. Its mission is to provide supportive services to victims of violent crimes through crisis intervention, court advocacy and group support while promoting emotional growth and social change through community education and support.
Donna Burks serves as the WCVAP project director. She coordinates with employees and volunteers to provide clients the help and service they need. There is a staff of three full-time paid employees, including Burks. Volunteers only have the phone after office hours and on the weekends and all of the employees and volunteers work with clients facing any kind of victimization.
Throughout the years, the WCVAP has assisted clients in any way it can. Its 2,000-square-foot office includes a waiting room with a play area for children, two rooms for office personnel and a storage/conference room in the back of the building.
“The new office has definitely been so beneficial for us,” said Burks. “We’re very grateful for it and hope to serve even more people.”
The organization started out with the Webster County Health Unit. According to Laura Vinehout, with the Webster County Victim Assistance Program, in 1999, the Webster County Health Unit conducted a survey regarding the services the city was lacking.
“The biggest issue that came up was violent crimes against people,” said Vinehout. “A nurse and a public outreach coordinator wrote the first grant establishing a program.”
The first victim advocate was Karen Rudolf, who started the service in her car since they didn’t have an office. In October 1999, the organization’s first office was housed in the post office building on the second floor. Vinehout said they moved down to the first floor building to make things easier. From there, they moved to the Robertson building on the square (where the new Justice Center currently sits).
“We were in that building for several years before we moved to the location on 101 N. Clay Street,” said Vinehout. “I know we were at the 101 N. Clay Street location for three years before we moved to the new location on Crittenden.”
Over the years, Vinehout has seen changes to the WCVAP since it was first established, including its emphasis on specifically working with domestic violence and sexual assault victims. One thing that hasn’t changed is the organization’s desire to educate and raise awareness in victims and community members about its services.
“We’re working with community members and trying to participate in community events to share what we do with people,” said Burks. “We’re already working with local counselors and schools to provide more resources to victims.”
Burks said the number of victims has increased 42% in the last two years. In the last year, the WCVAP has helped 500 clients, but there remains work to be done.
“We still have more to do,” said Burks. “We’re trying to do everything we can to help victims and hopefully give them the resources they need through their difficult circumstances.”
That being said, the WCVAP is always looking for volunteers. In order to become one, volunteers must go through a criminal background check and a 48-hour training course (strictly for volunteers who will be working with clients), along with confidentiality training.
“We want to educate our volunteers, especially if they’re working with clients,” said Burks. “With the clients, we want them to be able to trust us and we can’t do that if we don’t keep that confidentiality. There’s no point.”
This year marks 20 years since the WCVAP came into existence, and to celebrate this occasion, an annual fish-fry event will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Marshfield Church of the Nazarene. The event will include games, inflatables, face painting and a fish fry.
For more information about the WCVAP, visit www.wcvap.org.
