This week's nonprofit spotlight highlights an organization that seeks to help foster families and foster children.
The Forgotten Initiative (TFI) is a nonprofit organization that supports, resources and networks TFI advocates across the nation, helping them grow sustainable foster care ministries in their communities.
“There are approximately 35 advocates all over the country in 17 states now,” said Pam Chapman, TFI advocate for Webster County. “I take care of Webster County. There is one other advocate in Missouri, which I’m super excited about. She is also in our circuit, so we can work together, and that works really well.”
Some of the projects Chapman does as TFI advocate include a resource closet, a Foster Parents Night Out for the foster parents and a Back-to-School Summer Party for foster families. According to Chapman, with the resource closet, foster families can have access to clothes, school supplies and other items.
"The case workers have access to that area when they know a family is needing something," said Chapman. "They can take care of getting it. We don't try to keep it open or all of that, but it’s available 365 days a year that way."
Chapman said they also have Journey Bags for the boys and girls. Journey Bags, according to www.theforgotteninitiative.org, are backpacks filled with personal and comfort items for children to call their own when they are abruptly taken out of their homes. Items in the Journey Bags vary by age groups.
"The kids that come into care often times come without any supplies," said Chapman. "Their Journey Bags will have underclothes, clothing, pajamas and toiletry items; depending on their age, it will be appropriate for what they need at that age. All of those items are in that resource closet."
The closet also includes dressers, twin beds and mattresses for families that plan to be foster families. Chapman said this is a way for them to prepare for children that come into their care. The Marshfield Area Community Foundation gave a $800 grant to TFI to purchase brand new mattresses, which provided a huge asset in the beginnings of the resource closet.
"Last year was the first year we really tried to have that resource closet," said Chapman. "We were just trying to get started and the Marshfield Area Community Foundation donated money for that, so it really helped us out with the closet."
As a way to encourage families, the TFI hosts events to bring foster families together, such as the Back-to-School Summer Party. On Aug. 17, the Back-to-School Bash will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Marshfield City Pool.
"This is a chance for foster, adoptive, relative and kinship care to all bring their kids in and spend time together," said Chapman. "It helps the kids to know they’re not the only ones that are in a different type situation, so it just provides some comfort and encouragement.”
In addition to the pool party, the TFI is hosting a rummage sale on Aug. 15-17 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 15 and 16, and 8 a .m. to noon Aug. 17) at Hillside Christian Church, 769 Hillside Loop, Marshfield. The sale includes various items that were donated by community members. Part of the proceeds will go to benefit TFI.
"This rummage sale is going to benefit the Forgotten Initiative," said Chapman. "The other half of the proceeds will be used for missions that our Ladies Group at Hillside Christian Church support. They provide fruit for Bridges for Youth in Marshfield. They also do stuff with the RAPHA House, which is the International group that helps girls out of human trafficking situations. The third thing it helps fill in is when we have family that passes away and we do funeral meals for them."
Aside from the pool party and the foster family events, TFI does a Christmas party in December and works with Webster Electric Cooperative employees to coordinate it. In the spring and fall, the organization has an event focused on teen boys and girls, which gives them a chance to get together with other children in similar situations. Chapman said they also do an event to encourage agency workers.
"It can be emotionally draining sometimes for those workers," said Chapman. "We want to do something to encourage them and help them hang in there."
When asked why she got involved in the organization, Chapman said she grew up in a secure and encouraging upbringing, but when she realized it wasn’t like that for other families she decided she wanted to do something to help.
"I feel like I grew up in Mayberry, USA," said Chapman. "I feel like I could not have a more secure upbringing than how I grew up. I was probably 40 years old before I realized the rest of the world didn’t grow up that way, too. When I realized that there were people struggling in hard situations, I felt called to step up and use that to help other people. It was a gift God gave me more a purpose and not squander it."
Chapman said the organization will help families who are not necessarily in the foster care system. If they are being helped by the Children's Division, she said she believes it is important to support single mothers and fathers.
Chapman said, "If we can support a single mother or father that is struggling or in a hard place without a job — if we can provide resources for them, they have a safe home for those kids and allow them to stay in that home — it’s always better for them than if we pull them out and put them in a foster home, so we do everything we can to support them and keep the kids in their biological home, if that’s a safe place for them to be."
From the organization, Chapman said she feels the foster families and children become more comfortable. With the Christmas parties and the teen events in the spring and fall, she notices them to start to open up and be more social with others.
"The children are definitely more open about things," said Chapman. "With the teenagers, they start off pretty shy, but by the end of our teen events, they’re talking and interacting with people. It helps them understand we’re not here to look down on them, but we’re here to help them."
One of her goals is to have more people in Webster County become foster families. It comes with many responsibilities and challenges, but when asked why families should consider it, Chapman's answer was simple:
"If you don’t, who will? Who is going to take that step to help that child? With no help, that child doesn’t understand what love is supposed to look like. Doesn’t know what security feels like. Doesn’t know what food on the table every day looks like or what it’s like to have a bed to sleep in. They don’t know what a loving family looks like. We’re shaping the next generation, and if we don’t do that, who will?”
Other families worry about falling in love with the children and then losing them. Chapman said there is the possibility of that happening, but she encouraged families that it’s worth it.
“As foster parents, we plug our hearts into those kids and show them love,” said Chapman. “I would again ask the question, ‘If you don’t do that, how’s that child ever gonna know?’ For them to get to experience that unconditional love and support, things they’ve never experienced, they have whole different expectation for their life after they’ve been with you. For the most part, parents who have fostered and have children go back to their homes feel like they hurt, but they also know they made a difference for that child. Plus, there’s an opportunity to connect with the biological parents. If the foster family and biological family can coordinate and work together to love a child, and if the foster family can become support for the biological family and they trust that, it can be a lifelong relationship of assistance.”
Those interested in helping with Webster County’s TFI can contact Chapman at 224-1381 or email the organization at webstercounty.mo@theforgotteninitiative.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.