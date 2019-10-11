Arvest Bank will honor teachers in southwest Missouri while awarding six educators with a total of $3,000 in prize money.
The decision to award six $500 gifts to individual teachers from a pool of six local counties was made out of respect and appreciation for the work teachers do. All prizes will go to teachers who work at state-funded schools.
“Arvest values the powerful roles teachers play for our children and our future,” said Seneca Berry, branch sales manager for Arvest in Marshfield. “It is our pleasure to recognize some of the teachers who mean so much to our communities. We hope these awards reflect our gratitude.”
To nominate a teacher to receive one of the $500 prizes, look for an Arvest Bank Facebook post about this contest now through Saturday. Use the form provided in the post to enter your favorite teacher’s name and other requested information, including one sentence describing why that teacher deserves to win.
This is the second year for the campaign in southwest Missouri. Counties included are Laclede, Lawrence, Stone, Taney, Webster and Wright.
