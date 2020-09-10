The 74th Annual Meeting of Membership for the Webster Electric Cooperative will look much different this year.
Instead of an in-person gathering, a hybrid meeting will be conducted, with voting done by mail. It's a safety precaution for members, according to Tom Houston, general manager of Webster Electric Cooperative.
"We normally have 700 members registered and 800 people in attendance," said Houston. "Obviously with what's going on with COVID-19, we're not able to congregate like that, so Gov. Parson’s signed an ordinance allowing co-ops, if they didn’t have it already written in their bylaws, to do online or mail-in balloting."
The annual meeting is held in September at the Marshfield High School gym and also serves an opportunity to vote on Board of Director candidates, along with other items regarding the Webster Electric Cooperative.
Houston said they didn’t have anything to vote on this year except for approving three candidates for three positions on the Webster Electric Cooperative Board of Directors.
"These incumbents have been nominated to serve another term on the Webster Electric Cooperative Board of Directors," said Houston. "We thought the best way to do it was by the mail. Members can vote all the way up to the day of the annual meeting and turn in their ballots, which is Sept. 17."
Those who wish to vote can still fill out a ballot card, which is included in Webster Electric Cooperative’s Times publication, and mail it to the Webster Electric Cooperative.
"We actually used the 74th annual meeting as our cover for the Rural Missouri publication," said Houston. “All of the information that’s normally contained at our annual meeting is included there."
Houston said they're going to record the official business section on video, along with a message for the members from Houston, the Webster Electric board secretary/treasurer and the Webster Electric Cooperative board president on Sept. 17.
