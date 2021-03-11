A collaborative group of Webster County’s healthcare providers is pleased to announce that they will be offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing at no cost. This event, to be held on Monday, March 15th, is open to anyone, regardless of county of residency. For this testing, presence of symptoms is not required, and a doctor’s order is not needed. PCR testing will be provided at the event, which is conducted by nasal swab and tests for current infection.
Anyone wishing to be tested should bring healthcare insurance information to the event. If you are not covered by insurance, or if insurance only covers part of the cost of the testing, there will be no cost to the person being tested. Members of the Board of Directors of the Webster County Health Unit have appropriated funding from their budget to cover these costs.
Testing will be performed on Monday, March 15th at the new Seymour Drive Thru Test Facility located at 729 Center Avenue, near the Seymour FEMA shelter; and will be offered on a no-appointment-needed basis between the hours of 9:00 and 11:00 am. Also, during those hours, face covering masks will be available at no cost, to anyone needing them.
In addition to the Seymour drive thru test site, no cost testing is offered on a more frequent basis, by appointment, at the Fordland Clinic and at the Webster County Health Unit. Appointments in Fordland can be made by calling 417-767-2273. To schedule an appointment at the Health Unit, call 417-859-2532.
It is important to remember that a COVID-19 test is a one-time assessment, and will only show if you are infected at the time of the test. Everyday prevention measures, such as handwashing, physical distancing and mask-wearing should always be practiced, even after you have been tested.
Collaborative partners in the Webster County Mobile Testing Unit are CoxHealth / Cox EMS, Jordan Valley Community Health Center – Marshfield, Marshfield Fire Department, Fordland Clinic, Mercy, OCH Wellpointe Family Medical Clinic, the City of Seymour, and the Webster County Health Unit.
