WEDNESDAY, NOV. 20
NIANGUA: MTC Quiz Bowl
NOV. 21-23
STRAFFORD: “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown: The Musical,” high school auditorium
NOV. 20-21
FORDLAND: Beta Club Adopt-a-Highway, 3:30 p.m., high school
THURSDAY, NOV. 21
NIANGUA: Board of Education meeting, 6:30, in the elementary school library
FORDLAND: Board of Education meeting, 7 p.m., high school
STRAFFORD: Board of Education meeting, 6 p.m., central office
FRIDAY, NOV. 22
NIANGUA: FFA to MSU Agriculture Expo, 8 a.m.,
FORDLAND: College Fair, 1:30 p.m., high school
SATURDAY, NOV. 23
NIANGUA: Drama Tournament in Buffalo
NOV. 25-29
NIANGUA: Thanksgiving Break
NOV. 27-29
CONWAY: Thanksgiving Break
MARSHFIELD: Thanksgiving Break
ROGERSVILLE: Thanksgiving Break
STRAFFORD: Thanksgiving Break
