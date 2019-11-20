WEDNESDAY, NOV. 20

NIANGUA: MTC Quiz Bowl 

NOV. 21-23

STRAFFORD: “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown: The Musical,” high school auditorium 

NOV. 20-21 

FORDLAND: Beta Club Adopt-a-Highway, 3:30 p.m., high school 

THURSDAY, NOV. 21

NIANGUA: Board of Education meeting, 6:30, in the elementary school library 

FORDLAND: Board of Education meeting, 7 p.m., high school 

STRAFFORD: Board of Education meeting, 6 p.m., central office

FRIDAY, NOV. 22

NIANGUA: FFA to MSU Agriculture Expo, 8 a.m.,  

FORDLAND: College Fair, 1:30 p.m., high school 

SATURDAY, NOV. 23

NIANGUA: Drama Tournament in Buffalo

NOV. 25-29

NIANGUA: Thanksgiving Break

NOV. 27-29

CONWAY: Thanksgiving Break 

MARSHFIELD: Thanksgiving Break

ROGERSVILLE: Thanksgiving Break 

STRAFFORD: Thanksgiving Break

