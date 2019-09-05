NIE Activity
To highlight the Separation of Powers feature, here is a quiz to test your knowledge.
1.) Why was the Separation of Powers designed?
2.) What are the three branches of government?
3.) In 1787, why did the Framers meet in Philadelphia?
4.) Which Framer of the Constitution argued the need to stop putting all the power of government into a single person?
5.) What did the Framers want to avoid when creating a new system?
Answers:
1.) To allow government to rise above human frailty
2.) Legislative, executive and judicial
3.) To construct a new system of government
4.) James Madison
5.) Running under a king and giving all the power to the states
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.