All outstanding meal balances for Niangua R-V students have been paid off.
The contribution, which covered second semester meal accounts for the year, came from two Niangua R-V alumni, Dalton and Chelsea Booyer of Direct Roofing Services.
"Times are pretty crazy right now," said Chelsea Booyer. "We wanted to help everyone through this in some way, especially with what's been going on with the coronavirus."
The total amount was a little more than $2,400, according to Booyer, who contacted Niangua R-V superintendent TJ Bransfield about the opportunity.
"I asked Mr. Bransfield if there was any way we could help," said Booyer. "He told us about the outstanding meal balances and sent out the information to us. We decided to write out a check and cover the school meals."
Booyer graduated from Niangua High School in 2012, while Dalton graduated in 2013. She said they took over the company from her parents, Ernie and Gladys Champlin, in 2016, but Direct Roofing Services has been in business since 1994. Booyer noted their business hasn’t been impacted by COVID-19, but they are continuing their services with more guidelines on social distancing.
"Our business has been doing really well," said Booyer. "We've been so blessed by that and the fact people still have a need for roofing services, especially with the recent storms that we’ve had in the area."
Booyer said Niangua continues to hold a special place in their hearts, which is why they wanted to help out.
"We have family members who have graduated from Niangua," said Booyer. "My younger brother graduated in 2017, and I have older siblings who graduated from there, as well. Dalton's mother was even a Niangua graduate. It’s just our community, and we still consider it home."
