The Marshfield Mail is making staff changes and there will be new faces covering Webster County in the coming days.
Mail publisher Jamey Honeycutt announced these changes Monday afternoon in a meeting with staff. “I am very proud to introduce D'Anna Balliett as general manager and acting editor of the Marshfield Mail," said Honeycutt, "She has an extensive history of newspaper management and will do a fantastic job leading the Marshfield staff in providing excellent local coverage."
Balliett expressed her enthusiasm for her new role.
"I am very excited about becoming an active member of the Webster County communities served by The Marshfield Mail," said Balliett. "I am no stranger to community newspapers, and I know how important it is to represent communities accurately. I’m looking forward to working with the great staff here to continue providing our readers with excellent local coverage and our business community with solid and effective marketing strategies."
Current editor and GM Karen Craigo is departing to spend more time on her writing and her family.
In addition to a new face as GM and editor, The Marshfield Mail also announced the addition of Marshfield native Shelby Atkison as staff writer. After completing her biology minor from Drury University, Atkison is excited to be in a role that allows her to become so deeply involved in her hometown.
"It is such a blessing to report the news in my hometown," Atkison stated. "Not everyone is lucky enough to be able to come home to a career in the town where they grew up. Marshfield is such an amazing community." Atkison will be involved in covering the city, crime and community beats.
In advertising, the newspaper is welcoming Crystal Garner and Jean "Nikki" Davenport as marketing assistants, serving local businesses in Webster County.
Garner said she is definitely a hometown girl and is excited to be helping businesses find their successes with marketing, "I am a small-town girl, born and raised," says Garner. "I was raised in Butler, Missouri, raised my three children in Nevada, Missouri, and now I look forward to growing relationships with many small businesses and to helping grow both their business and relationships with their customers through my role at The Marshfield Mail."
Davenport, the second marketing assistant to join the team, is raising two young boys with her husband and just moved from Arkansas to Marshfield to be closer to their family. She is working on her bachelor’s degree in psychology with a concentration in child and adolescent development.
Davenport said she is looking forward to being more involved in the community. "I am happy to join the paper in a professional marketing role," remarked Davenport, "one that puts me in contact with so many people throughout Webster County. I can't wait to get out, meet more people and get involved. I am really excited to get started."
Watch The Marshfield Mail for a "Meet the Staff" event, coming soon.
