As of Sept. 2, the new fire station dedication for the Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District has been postponed until Nov. 1.
Chief Richard Stirts said the building isn’t ready yet, due to delays in furniture they ordered and other issues.
"We thought we would be more ready at this time, but COVID-19 has caused a lot of issues," said Stirts. "We're trying to get a sliding door and a refrigerator we've been waiting on, too. We had the refrigerator ordered for several months, but it’s back ordered. There have been a lot of delays due to COVID."
Stirts said the landscaping isn't quite ready yet, either.
The district set the completion date for Sept. 12 a few months back in June. However, Stirts said he doesn’t think it will take until Nov. 1 to have it done.
"We hope to have the station up and running in a couple weeks," said Stirts. "We’re just giving ourselves enough time to plan things out."
The planning process began three years ago, but the actual construction started last October, according to Stirts.
“BP Builders is doing the construction,” said Stirts. “Buxton Kubik Dodd Design Collective did the architectural work for the project.”
The new fire station is about 7,000 square feet. Fire personnel will be moving from station #2 to station #5.
“This will put us in a centralized location to serve our residents,” said Stirts. “Not only that, but it’ll help with our response time.”
In 2018, the Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District opened fire station #6 within the city of Rogersville. There are a total of six fire stations, with 30 firefighters who serve in the area.
“We have about 10 or 12 who serve as volunteers,” said Stirts. “We were able to build the new fire station after we passed a tax initiative in 2016.”
Regarding the new station, Stirts added, “It’s exciting any time you get a new building. It helps with morale.”
The dedication ceremony will be 2 p.m. Nov. 1 at Logan-Rogersville Fire Station #5, 4825 E. Farm Road 164, Rogersville.
