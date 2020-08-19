When asked by The Mail how she felt while wearing the blue safety gear and protective mask over her face, Christy Desalvo laughed and said, “It’s pretty hot, but thankfully we have these fan necklaces around our necks to keep us cool.”
She was just one of the employees helping out during the Fordland Clinic’s free drive-thru nasal swab testing Aug. 13. The event served as another community event that the clinic organized for National Health Center Week Aug. 9-15. During the event, individuals could drive up and fill out their information for the nasal swab to test for COVID-19.
“We’re not doing the rapid test,” said Robert Marsh, a nurse practitioner for Fordland Clinic. “The rapid tests have too high an error rate. There are uses for the rapid test, but not when you’re wanting to make sure you’re accurate. This is the RT-PCR, or genetic amplification test. It’s for if you’ve had it right now or recently had it.”
As his responsibility, Marsh walked around and answered questions from individuals. Once checked in, he said, they went to the nasal swab station, where workers were dressed in full protective body gear.
“We have to do the paperwork,” said Marsh. “There’s always paperwork. We try to have everybody registered ahead of time to make it work really quickly, which doesn’t always happen.”
The test results come back about three to five days, according to Marsh. They collect the genetic material from individuals and put it in a small container, which goes with their paperwork. That gets shipped to a lab and the results are sent back to the clinic.
“The only error is not collecting enough material, so historically nose swabs run about 20% percent error rate because the people collecting them don’t do a good enough job,” said Marsh. “So, I tell all the patients we’re going to put a telephone pole six feet up your nose and vigorously look around for an hour or two. It’ll feel kind of like that. The people doing collections, I absolutely know they’re doing a good job and getting good samples.”
Joan Twiton, executive director of the Fordland Clinic, said they do the drive-thru testing, but they also offer it several times a week in the afternoons for anyone who calls in and needs to be tested.
“We don’t require any kind of a referral,” said Twiton. “They don’t have to be symptomatic. If they want to be tested, then we’ll do it.”
Twiton added the drive-thru testing, along with the blood drive event held Aug. 10 and the food distribution event Aug. 12, are just a few ways the clinic serves its community during National Health Center Week.
