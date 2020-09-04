The annual quilt exhibition at the Webster County Historical Museum will be held in conjunction with Harvest Days Sept. 18-19 and will continue through the month of October.
Exhibitors are asked to take their quilts to the museum by Sept. 11.
All quilts, hand-stitched, machine, old, new and utilitarian, are welcome. This is a non-competitive event and there is no charge to exhibitors. Due to the COVID-19 limitations of some, if one has a quilt but can’t come to the museum, please make arrangements with others to bring it in.
The museum is located at 219 S. Clay St., one block south of the square in Marshfield, in the old Carnegie Library building. Hours are Tuesdays and Fridays and some Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m., with extended hours planned for Saturday, Sept. 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Social distancing guidelines are being observed. There is no admission charge.
For more information, call 859-2036.
