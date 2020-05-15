Anyone who has driven through Cuba, Missouri, and seen the beautiful murals that are a trademark of the town has a pretty good idea of what Melanie and Dennis Billman and the members of GRO Marshfield's Beautification Committee have in mind.
Work begins this week on a mural to be included on the wall of the Marshfield Laundromat in Young’s Shopping Center. It is the wall that faces Spur Drive, making it a dramatic focal point for travelers in to the city.
The painter chosen for the project is Andrea Ehrhardt of Paint It Red LLC, a Springfield business. She will be helped by local artist Samantha Cox.
"With things opening up again, this is like the re-opening of Marshfield," Dennis Billman said. "We can start promoting Marshfield again and let people know that we more than survived. We're now DOING."
He added, "It sure is timely to have this out there."
The group would like to get even more murals in the city. "There are multiple kinds of murals," Billman said. While a wall is ideal, there's no reason murals can’t be included on electrical boxes or poles. "There’s no reason we kind find artists to do smaller things to beautify Marshfield."
Hillman said that the space determines what can be done. "The walls will dictate what you can and can't do," he said.
Around the square, some of the walls are tailor made for murals, and some are not in mural-ready condition. "There are really creative artists out there who can take an unusually designed wall that doesn’t look like a good canvas and they can incorporated that in," he said.
Melanie Billman has dreamed of a mural project for a long time, and she pointed out that there are some wonderful artists in town who could do the job right. She considers the laundromat mural to be a good start.
"We need more than one," she said, and added that murals could be a wonderful draw to customers. "Art does draw people to look at it, and it’s gong to draw people to businesses. It’s an attraction," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.