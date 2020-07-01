Marshfield's newest mural was unveiled in a gala ceremony Friday in the Young’s Shopping Center parking lot, where the mural is located.
The farmer's market was open, the Marshfield Cruisers were present with their classic cars and a fireworks tent was doing brisk business in the lot while a group of community members gathered beside the wall of the Marshfield laundromat to see the blue tarp removed from the colorful mural highlighting several aspects of Marshfield life.
Mayor Natalie McNish spoke at the ceremony and made a moving comparison between the mural and a stack of love letters from her husband.
Mayor McNish described the mural itself as a love letter of sorts, too. "It is a love letter to the city of Marshfield," she said.
She said that the "letter" would provide memories and would also add to the beauty of the city.
"This love note … adds value to our relationship, just like our love notes added value to my relationship with my husband," she said.
McNish said that the mural will serve as a landmark to draw people into the city. "I just think this is a fantastic addition, not just to this building, not just to this intersection, but to our city," she said.
Dennis Billman, chair of the GRO Marshfield Beautification Committee, which was the driving force behind the mural, offered a brief introduction to the work of the committee, which involves much more than murals.
Billman said that the committee’s goal is to improve curb-appeal in the city, and they go about that by assisting in yardwork, minor repairs, trash removal and painting. Plans for the near future include the establishment of a tool lending library and a "bucket brigade" to take on an annual house painting project.
Volunteers are always welcome, and interested people may contact the committee at beautification@gromarshfield.com.
The unveiling was proudly conducted by the two artists who brought it into being. Springfield artist Andrea Ehrhardt and her Marshfield collaborator, Samantha Cox, both spoke briefly at the ceremony. Ehrhardt has made murals in Springfield, including a butterfly wing mural in the downtown area, and she has seen how the public interacts with them.
"I just so believe in what it can do for a community," she said.
She called the Marshfield mural Samantha Cox's debut, as Cox painted 90% of it, according to Ehrhardt. "She just ran with it," Ehrhardt said.
Cox was modest about the accomplishment. When she had a chance to speak, she explained the process of blocking and outlining and then adding details, and concluded, "I'm just happy that we were able to put this together for you guys."
As editor of The Marshfield Mail and Poet Laureate of the State of Missouri, Karen Craigo (this writer) read an original poem that had been penned for the occasion.
The mural commemorates the high geographic point Marshfield occupies, as well as Route 66, the Trail of Tears, U.S. Bicycle Route 76, the downtown area and the Cherry Blossom Festival, all of which draw a large number of visitors to Marshfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.