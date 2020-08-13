Leadership is influence — nothing more, nothing less! You influence every person you meet. Leadership is a learned behavior; there is no such thing as a born leader.
Leadership is a process of influence that maximizes the effort of others toward the achievement of a meaningful goal. Leadership stems from influence not authority or power.
This ability to influence others is your leadership capacity, and since the world always needs more and better leaders, that means you need to increase your leadership. To make that happen, you need to make it a priority in your life.
University of Missouri Extension is looking for somebody who wants to develop their leadership skills to improve their community and world. We are offering one scholarship to participate in a regional Neighborhood Leadership Academy (NLA). Our office will cover the $295 registration fee for you to participate. Any individual interested should contact the extension center at 859-2044.
Others interested in signing up for the class are also welcome to enroll. The Fall 2020 program will be offered online throughout the state, with regional cohorts to allow for local discussions. Neighborhood Leadership Academy will be held Monday Evenings Aug. 24 through Nov. 2 via Zoom.
Academy participants may be neighborhood association members, community leaders, resident volunteers, community-based organization staff, business owners, local government staff, elected officials or anyone that would like to complete a community project.
To learn more about the program or to be considered for the scholarship contact Kyle Whittaker at kyle.whittaker@missouri.edu or (417) 859-2044. To see the program agenda, please visit
https://extension2.missouri.edu/regional-leadership-academy and select "Ozark Region."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.