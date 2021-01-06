New things are coming to the Grace Place Children's Home in Marshfield.
Dana Auten, founder of the nonprofit organization, said they are going to start their next training classes in March.
"We have two families that we will officially license as foster parents by the end of this month," said Auten. "With our training in March, we are hoping to fill that class and to see at least 10 more families licensed."
The first training took place in September. Potential foster parents are invited to the training after their initial inquiry, according to Auten.
"We will begin signing people up after the first of the year," she said.
Families who are interested in opening their homes and offering a stable, nurturing environment for child are encouraged to contact Grace Place for an information packet/info. The first step toward becoming a foster parent is completing the state's Specialized Training, Assessment, Resources, Support and Skills (STARS) program.
"Anyone can apply to become a foster parent in Missouri, as long as they are 21 years old and willing to go through the training and assessment process," said Auten. "That process includes background checks, health screenings, financial discussions and in-home assessments."
The training is 27 hours and it was split into four Saturdays and one weeknight. The classes are required for licensing by the state of Missouri. As they go through the training courses, Auten said they will also visit the families in their homes to sit down with them and discuss what being a foster family will look like for them.
"We have approximately four of these visits and will use this time to inspect the home to make sure it is safe for children," she said. "After the courses and the in-home assessments are complete, the family will be required to complete a few other training hours for things such as CPR and First Aid before officially becoming (a) licensed foster parent(s)."
The biggest need right now is more foster parents in the community. Auten said, “There are more kids in care than there are foster parents to take care of them. We truly need families to step up to help us meet the need. Many of the kids we see come from broken homes. They tend to be scared, confused and/or angry at their circumstances. The training can be daunting, but it is important to be equipped with the tools to foster these children well. And showing a commitment to finishing the training shows that you'll be committed to taking care of the children entrusted into your care."
That has been the hardest part of 2020 for Grace Place, not the lack of fundraisers it normally does during the year, even though it has been impacted.
"The hardest part of this year has been not being able to meet with people face to face to tell them how badly our foster community needs help," said Auten. "A big part of what Grace Place does is educating people about the need for more foster parents. In 2021, I hope to be in front of any church, civics group or individuals that will allow me to share with them the ways they can help. I’d love to see our training classes filled with people who have a heart for kids and are willing/able to open their homes to our most vulnerable."
