Ozark Technical Community College (OTC) is temporarily not meeting for free Adult Education and Literacy (AEL) classes at the Marshfield Extension Center, due to lack of interest.
"With the whole pandemic, we understand that students are contemplating things," said Whipple. "It's just different times we're navigating through. The teachers went out to start classes on Aug. 24. They even reached out to former students and others who voiced interest, but they didn’t have anyone show up."
