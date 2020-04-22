Two Blessing Boxes, stocked with food and hygiene items for those who need them, have been installed at the following locations in Marshfield: the Ark building at Marshfield United Methodist Church, 232 S. Elm St., and the Marshfield Community Center, 110 Commercial St. Community members can donate items to the Blessing Boxes, including non-perishable food, such as boxed or canned foods or individually packaged snacks; toiletry, health and hygiene items; baby care items; school supplies; and toothbrushes. As organizer and manager of the Blessing Box Project, Melanie Fraker said it's a community-wide effort and outreach.
"The Blessing Box was started in the summer of 2017," said Fraker. "The Marshfield United Methodist Church youth group of 31 participants served on a mission trip in Mingo County, West Virginia, under direction of me and assistant youth director James McAnarney."
The area served was a low-income, underprivileged coal mining community. Fraker said they saw the idea of a Blessing Box at the local church.
The mission group was housed at the church for a week, said Fraker. She added, "There they had built a Blessing Box just outside of the church doors. We saw that it was empty, so we made a trip to the dollar store and stocked it nearly full. The next morning we checked it and only a few items were remaining. This caught the hearts and minds of our youth and chaperones. We decided unanimously that we needed to bring the project to Marshfield."
As far as guidelines go, Fraker said community members should be mindful of the items they put in the box and not put items that could explode or that might go bad in the heat or cold. When participants finish stocking their items, they should make sure the door to the Blessing Box is latched.
"Handwritten notes, spreading a message of kindness and encouragement, are welcomed," said Fraker. "Also, we ask people not to put books or clothing inside. While we think both would be appreciated, this box is not big enough to accommodate larger items. We will soon be adding a 'Little Free Library' and hopefully larger Blessing Boxes in the future!"
Other locations for the Blessing Boxes in Webster County include the following:
- GRO Gardens Blessing Box, Corner of Madison and Pitts Streets, Marshfield
- OACAC Blessing Box, 50 York Drive #8, Marshfield
- Helping Hands Blessing Box, 238 N. Clay St., Marshfield
- Little Free Library, 238 N. Clay St., Marshfield
- Divine Compassion Blessing Box, 479 E. Madison, Niangua
- Fordland Blessing Box, 132 W. Main St., Fordland
Anyone who needs the sorts of items described is welcome to visit any of the boxes to take what they require.
