The Missouri Department of Transportation(MoDOT) will have Webster County Route AB closed where crews are set up and working on repairs from Old Jericho Road to the end of state maintenance east of Seymour.
The work began on Monday, Jan. 25 and is expected to last through Friday, Jan. 29.
Crews will operate from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily to replace the deteriorating drain pipes beneath the road. According to MoDOT, Route AB will remain closed during working hours but open back up for traffic at night.
Drivers will still be able to access driveways and entrances on either side of the work zone, but will not be allowed access through the work zone and are urged to find alternative routes as there are no detours planned for the construction.
Those traveling along this area of Route AB are asked to pay attention to the electronic message boards that are located near the work zone for any alerts or changes related to the scheduled construction.
Drivers can access MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for more information on traffic implications and road closings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.